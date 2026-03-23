Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ is Somnio Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Somnio Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 8.0% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,390.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,256,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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