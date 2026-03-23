Threadgill Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,306,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,898,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,624,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,921,000 after purchasing an additional 240,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $225.03 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $293.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.76.

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About Lowe’s Companies

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Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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