BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XSVN Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,585 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 15.62% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $43,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVN opened at $47.43 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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