SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $97,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 529,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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