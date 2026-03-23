Contrasting Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD)

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Resolute Holdings Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Resolute Holdings Management and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Holdings Management 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lument Finance Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Holdings Management -1.28% -23.82% -2.17% Lument Finance Trust 11.19% 10.20% 1.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Resolute Holdings Management and Lument Finance Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Holdings Management $462.05 million 2.93 -$5.92 million ($0.69) -231.83 Lument Finance Trust $122.13 million 0.55 $22.65 million $0.10 12.90

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resolute Holdings Management. Resolute Holdings Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Resolute Holdings Management on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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