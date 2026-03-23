Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $61.64.

Gold Fields Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 633.0%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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