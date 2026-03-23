Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,922,000 after buying an additional 184,557 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE FRT opened at $103.19 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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