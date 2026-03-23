Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $10,788,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $5,644,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $18,875,273.58. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 318,870 shares of company stock valued at $156,760,844 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $524.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $548.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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