3,696 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 88.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAC. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Trading Down 1.7%

PAC stock opened at $233.95 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $168.62 and a 52-week high of $300.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.30 million. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 24.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.