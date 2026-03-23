Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 13.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $195,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after buying an additional 363,254 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 463.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 406,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after buying an additional 334,159 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,672,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,238,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $181.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $194.93.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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