abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,890 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.60% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

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abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

Key Stories Impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

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(Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

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