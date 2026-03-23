abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,890 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.60% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance
Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $115.26.
Key Stories Impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Surging Chinese demand: China’s silver imports jumped to nearly 800 tonnes in Jan–Feb 2026, draining domestic stockpiles and lifting overseas buying — a clear demand tailwind for physical silver holdings like SIVR. China silver imports hit record high – nearly 800 tonnes – in January and February
- Positive Sentiment: Technical buy signal: Barron’s highlights a potential silver bottom around $60–$61, suggesting bargain?hunting could support inflows into silver ETFs if prices test those levels. Silver May Soon Offer an Opportunity. When You See This Price, Buy.
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/infrastructure note: Proposed U.S. federal legislation would diversify precious?metals vault networks — could broaden storage options and market plumbing for physical ETFs, but practical impact and timing remain uncertain. Proposed U.S. federal legislation looks to diversify precious metals vault network
- Neutral Sentiment: Short corrective rebounds: Several market commentators note corrective rebounds in gold and silver intraday — these are short?term technical moves that may not overturn the broader downtrend without macro changes. Gold, silver see corrective price rebounds
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: Multiple outlets point to a broad selloff in gold and silver driven by rising inflation expectations, higher Treasury yields and dimmed hopes for Fed rate cuts — factors that have pressured silver and ETFs like SIVR. Here’s What’s Behind the Selloff in Gold and Silver
- Negative Sentiment: Silver underperforming gold: News reports show silver extending losses even as gold finds safe?haven bids (oil/geo tensions boost gold but a stronger USD and yields weigh on silver), which can drag SIVR relative to other metal exposures. Gold rebounds, but silver extends losses as oscillating oil prices spark market volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/market pressure: Analysts warn rising U.S. yields and inflation fears could push silver through key support levels absent a change in Fed expectations — increasing downside risk for SIVR near current levels. Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver Technical Analysis: Metals Under Pressure Near Key Support
About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
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