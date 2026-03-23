Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 3.0%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $89.07 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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