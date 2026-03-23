Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East tensions have intermittently supported safe?haven flows into gold, creating short dips that attract buyers and can limit further losses. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Longer?run structural demand signals — including ETF interest and industry coverage of GLDM — could support future inflows when gold stabilizes. ETF of the Week: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
- Positive Sentiment: Initiatives like the World Gold Council’s push for shared infrastructure and tokenized gold markets point to potential demand and new custody/market structures over time. World Gold Council building shared infrastructure
- Neutral Sentiment: Proposed U.S. federal legislation to diversify precious?metals vault networks could shift custody dynamics for physical gold ETFs, with uncertain near?term impact on flows. Proposed U.S. federal legislation looks to diversify precious metals vault network
- Neutral Sentiment: Swiss gold exports have fallen to post?tariff shock lows, a supply datapoint that is interesting for structural balances but not an immediate price driver. Swiss gold exports fall
- Negative Sentiment: Broad selloff in gold this week — described as the largest weekly drop in years — is pressuring GLDM because the ETF tracks spot gold. Momentum and positioning changes are amplifying outflows. Gold sees biggest weekly loss in six years
- Negative Sentiment: Rising US Treasury yields and firmer inflation expectations have reduced the appeal of non?yielding gold, pressuring prices and GLDM. Analysts link the move to diminished odds of near?term Fed cuts. Gold Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts warn of a support breakdown that could trigger a deeper correction toward lower targets, which would likely keep pressure on GLDM until price stabilizes. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Support Breakdown
- Negative Sentiment: Recent oil?driven moves that pushed yields and the dollar higher are cited as a near?term catalyst for the gold selloff rather than a fundamental loss of safe?haven appeal. Frank Talk: Oil shock sends yields higher and gold lower
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 3.0%
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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