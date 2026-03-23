Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,858 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $47,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Asempa Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $181.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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