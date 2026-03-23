Critical Survey: Waters (NYSE:WAT) versus ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR)

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) and ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of ADB International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waters and ADB International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $3.17 billion 9.28 $642.63 million $10.77 27.81 ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than ADB International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Waters and ADB International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 0 9 10 2 2.67 ADB International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Waters presently has a consensus price target of $393.84, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Waters’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than ADB International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and ADB International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 20.30% 34.79% 16.29% ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waters beats ADB International Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. In addition, the company offers MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. Further, the company provides thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by clinical, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

About ADB International Group

(Get Free Report)

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

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