Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 382.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,548,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,105,000. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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