Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.3% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are revising earnings and targets up across the integrated-oil group after the Middle East supply shock, which supports higher oil-price assumptions and makes XOM more attractive to income/value investors. Read More.

Analysts are revising earnings and targets up across the integrated-oil group after the Middle East supply shock, which supports higher oil-price assumptions and makes XOM more attractive to income/value investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised Exxon’s price target (reported coverage) — a signal that some institutional analysts see limited downside versus current levels and are moving to higher targets. Read More.

HSBC raised Exxon’s price target (reported coverage) — a signal that some institutional analysts see limited downside versus current levels and are moving to higher targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted XOM’s price target to $162 and raised its oil-price outlook, reflecting expectations for stronger 2026 commodity-driven cash flow. That supports valuation upgrades and positive sentiment. Read More.

Mizuho lifted XOM’s price target to $162 and raised its oil-price outlook, reflecting expectations for stronger 2026 commodity-driven cash flow. That supports valuation upgrades and positive sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into energy and materials is accelerating as the market re-prices commodity-linked assets — a technical tailwind for XOM as investors shift into energy. Read More.

Sector rotation into energy and materials is accelerating as the market re-prices commodity-linked assets — a technical tailwind for XOM as investors shift into energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational growth: Exxon is accelerating oil & gas project timelines in Guyana (new floating production facilities nearing deployment), which supports medium-term production growth and value realization. Read More.

Operational growth: Exxon is accelerating oil & gas project timelines in Guyana (new floating production facilities nearing deployment), which supports medium-term production growth and value realization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trading/marketing strength: Exxon is among firms shipping record U.S. fuel volumes to Australia to fill supply gaps, demonstrating lucrative trading opportunities amid disrupted global flows. Read More.

Trading/marketing strength: Exxon is among firms shipping record U.S. fuel volumes to Australia to fill supply gaps, demonstrating lucrative trading opportunities amid disrupted global flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro: the S&P 500 is under pressure as oil spikes past $100–$120/bbl — this drags broader risk assets even as energy names outperform; net effect for XOM is positive for revenues but mixed for market multiples. Read More.

Macro: the S&P 500 is under pressure as oil spikes past $100–$120/bbl — this drags broader risk assets even as energy names outperform; net effect for XOM is positive for revenues but mixed for market multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: Exxon announced a planned redomiciliation to Texas — a structural/legal change that’s unlikely to move fundamentals near-term but matters for governance/tax positioning. Read More.

Corporate housekeeping: Exxon announced a planned redomiciliation to Texas — a structural/legal change that’s unlikely to move fundamentals near-term but matters for governance/tax positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio move: Exxon sold its stake in North Atlantic Energies, a small ownership shift that is not material to XOM’s consolidated results but removes a minor holding. Read More.

Portfolio move: Exxon sold its stake in North Atlantic Energies, a small ownership shift that is not material to XOM’s consolidated results but removes a minor holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Security/damage risk: Iranian strikes damaged LNG facilities at Qatar’s Ras Laffan (Exxon is a JV partner), cutting Qatar’s export capacity by ~17% and creating multi-year repair timelines and near-term revenue losses for partners — a direct operational hit for joint ventures even as it props up energy prices globally. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

XOM opened at $159.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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