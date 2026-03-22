Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 70,274 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,274 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $186,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $2,642,514.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,350.80. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 83,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.44, for a total transaction of $19,170,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,641,134.40. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,083 shares of company stock valued at $35,960,019. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $384.29 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $419.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 244.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.77 and its 200-day moving average is $224.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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