SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,637,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $268,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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