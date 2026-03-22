Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,406,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,921 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $130,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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