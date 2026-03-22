Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $119,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

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