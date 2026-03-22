Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 35,445 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.0%

EFA opened at $93.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

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