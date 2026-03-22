Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $197.62 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $197,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,026,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $823,804,000 after buying an additional 6,011,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,868,718,000 after buying an additional 4,713,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 180.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,659,000 after buying an additional 1,972,097 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,525,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $740,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

More Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.