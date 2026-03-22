American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $125,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AXP opened at $294.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Key American Express News

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American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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