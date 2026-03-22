Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 512,513 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,513 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $340,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $194.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average is $192.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $208.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.