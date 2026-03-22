Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Wedmont Private Capital’s Largest Position

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $275,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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