Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Sells 6,442 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC cut its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas makes up 1.2% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ONE Gas by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In related news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.44 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.24%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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