Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,127,000 after acquiring an additional 205,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

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