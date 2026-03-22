Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Grows Position in General Motors Company $GM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 515.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE GM opened at $72.74 on Friday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.
Trending Headlines about General Motors
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GM’s CFO said slower EV growth creates an opportunity and expects the EV-related cash headwind to be “behind us” by the end of Q2, signaling management expects improving near-term cash flow from EV investments. GM CFO: Lower EV growth presents opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: GM is pivoting some battery capacity toward energy storage and rehiring ~700 workers, a move that can reduce EV plant idle costs and improve asset utilization if execution continues. GM shifts from EV batteries to energy storage, bringing back 700 workers
- Positive Sentiment: GM is changing its U.S. used-vehicle strategy to better compete with online platforms like Carvana, which could boost dealer margins and accelerate higher-margin used-vehicle revenue. General Motors (GM) Moves to Boost its Dealers’ Used-car Operations
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and write-ups highlight OnStar and software/subscription growth as a margin-enhancing lever for GM, supporting longer-term profitability even as EV losses compress near-term margins. Is General Motors Stock a Buy Now on OnStar’s Growth Potential?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing GM and Tesla notes GM is gaining EV market share in some segments — important context for investors but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Should Tesla be Worried About General Motors?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say GM’s Ultium/assembly footprint is consolidating (one primary EV battery hub), which could concentrate capex and simplify operations but raises execution risk if capacity mismatches occur. Ultium Cells facility expected to become GM’s lone EV battery hub
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/policy headwinds persist: analyses attribute billions in lost profits to tariffs on steel and aluminum, a cost pressure that weighs on margins for all U.S. automakers including GM. Trump’s Tariffs Cost US Carmakers $35 Billion and Counting
- Negative Sentiment: Consumer-facing product notices (e.g., warranty limitations around fuel mistakes) and recent coolant-leak fixes highlight ongoing quality/service risks that can depress resale values and increase aftersales costs. GM’s Flint Assembly just built its 16-millionth vehicle
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.
View Our Latest Report on General Motors
About General Motors
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
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