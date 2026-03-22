Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Grows Position in General Motors Company $GM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 515.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

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General Motors Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $72.74 on Friday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

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About General Motors

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General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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