Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 468.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nucor by 23.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.9% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $690,818.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,044. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $330,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,106.56. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,401 shares of company stock worth $5,266,712. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 5.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.