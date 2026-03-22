iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Stock Position Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3006 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Further Reading

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