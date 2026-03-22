Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,792,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after buying an additional 760,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,640,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,664 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,434,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,922 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,392,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,445,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 876,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

CMF stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

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