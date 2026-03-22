Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $855.75 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,458,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,562 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $855,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 183,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,061,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 634,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 175,391 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 816,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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