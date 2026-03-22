Wedmont Private Capital Has $88.32 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,840 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $88,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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