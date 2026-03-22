Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481,030 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34,510.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,764,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,737 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 770.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,849 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,792.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,986,000.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 3.2%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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