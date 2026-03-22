Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 10,750 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $348,803.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,040.26. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,850. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,698. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $138.65 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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