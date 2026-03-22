Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 6,140 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 372.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $154.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.98 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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