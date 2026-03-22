Kure Advisory LLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Kure Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,616,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,040,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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