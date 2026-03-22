The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $213,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,840.18. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $26,033.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,302.97. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $3,333,390 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.