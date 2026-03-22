New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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