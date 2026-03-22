Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,230 Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $440.30 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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