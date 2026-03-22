New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 2,750 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $813.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $897.10 and a 200 day moving average of $845.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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