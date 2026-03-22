DeAgentAI (AIA) Price Reaches $0.0907 on Major Exchanges

DeAgentAI (AIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One DeAgentAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeAgentAI has traded up 2% against the dollar. DeAgentAI has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of DeAgentAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,670.65 or 1.00079267 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeAgentAI Token Profile

DeAgentAI was first traded on September 18th, 2025. DeAgentAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,500,000 tokens. The official message board for DeAgentAI is medium.com/@deagent.ai. DeAgentAI’s official Twitter account is @deagentai. DeAgentAI’s official website is deagent.ai.

Buying and Selling DeAgentAI

According to CryptoCompare, “DeAgentAI (AIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeAgentAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 188,951,500 in circulation. The last known price of DeAgentAI is 0.09245421 USD and is down -11.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $4,169,346.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deagent.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeAgentAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeAgentAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeAgentAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

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