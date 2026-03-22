Loaded Lions (LION) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $88.64 Million

Loaded Lions (LION) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Loaded Lions has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Loaded Lions has a market cap of $88.64 million and $660.61 thousand worth of Loaded Lions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loaded Lions token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loaded Lions alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,670.65 or 1.00079267 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Loaded Lions

Loaded Lions launched on March 2nd, 2025. Loaded Lions’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,679,999,400 tokens. Loaded Lions’ official website is loadedlions.com. Loaded Lions’ official message board is crypto.com/en/product-news/lion-token-launch. Loaded Lions’ official Twitter account is @loadedlions_cdc.

Buying and Selling Loaded Lions

According to CryptoCompare, “Loaded Lions (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Loaded Lions has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,845,220,686 in circulation. The last known price of Loaded Lions is 0.00290011 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $666,429.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loadedlions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loaded Lions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loaded Lions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loaded Lions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loaded Lions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loaded Lions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.