Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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