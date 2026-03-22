Tagger (TAG) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Tagger (TAG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Tagger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tagger has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Tagger has a market capitalization of $61.87 million and $3.16 million worth of Tagger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,670.65 or 1.00079267 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tagger Profile

Tagger’s launch date was December 26th, 2024. Tagger’s total supply is 405,380,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,380,800,000 tokens. Tagger’s official Twitter account is @taggerai. Tagger’s official website is www.tagger.pro.

Buying and Selling Tagger

According to CryptoCompare, “Tagger (TAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tagger has a current supply of 405,380,800,000 with 108,404,572,594 in circulation. The last known price of Tagger is 0.00056915 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $3,081,805.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tagger.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tagger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tagger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tagger using one of the exchanges listed above.

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