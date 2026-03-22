CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $159.49 Thousand

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $159.49 thousand and approximately $4.58 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,606.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.00679103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.93 or 0.00504151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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