HTX (HTX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.70 Billion

HTX (HTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One HTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTX has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $15.27 million worth of HTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTX has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,670.65 or 1.00079267 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HTX

HTX’s launch date was October 30th, 2023. HTX’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens. HTX’s official Twitter account is @htx_dao. The official website for HTX is www.htxdao.com.

HTX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTX (HTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Tron20 platform. HTX has a current supply of 999,990,000,000,000 with 916,533,066,327,098.80729995 in circulation. The last known price of HTX is 0.0000017 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $15,057,700.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.htxdao.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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