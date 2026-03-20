JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.81 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.91% of Littelfuse worth $58,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $16,136,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $332.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.85. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $867,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,543.37. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $673,349.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,164.49. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,012 shares of company stock worth $16,227,764 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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