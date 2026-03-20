SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.25% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $58,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $901,000.

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SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $98.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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