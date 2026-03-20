Doliver Advisors LP Has $920,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $1,162,802,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 5,333,986 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.5% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 188,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,886.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,863. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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